Walmart grant: Senior center pool table

Walmart Manager Karen Foster and Walmart staff stand with local seniors enjoying the Nick Medina Senior Center’s new pool table made possible in part from a Walmart Community Fund grant.

 Contributed

SELMA – The Nick Medina Senior Center was the beneficiary of a $1,500 Community Fund grant from Walmart, Recreation and Community Services Director Mikal Kirchner recently reported.

The City of Selma received a total of $5,000 from Walmart. The Senior Center used their portion to assist with the purchase of a new pool table for the seniors.

“Staff would like to thank Walmart Manager Karen Foster, and her staff, for the donation. The seniors are truly appreciative of the new table,” Kirchner said.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

