Volunteers: Clean Up Selma

Clean Up Selma organizer Leslie Nelson shared a photo from a recent volunteer cleaning effort. There were even more participants, she said, and more are welcomed during every 8 a.m. Saturday clean up. Check their social media page for current clean up locations.

 Contributed

SELMA – The ongoing Clean Up Selma campaign welcomes volunteers to participate every Saturday at 8 a.m. To find out where volunteers will meet each week, check out the Selma Beautification Committee page on Facebook.

The all-volunteer effort was spearheaded by Selma’s Leslie Nelson who was most recently thanked with the Selma Community Spirit Award at the Selma Chamber Independence Day Celebration.

Nelson said then that the clean-ups are only scheduled for an hour, but often volunteers continue for even longer.

“We only ask for one hour but it can turn into two or three because everyone has such a great time. But if you ever want to just come out and join us, we’d love to have you. Bring some gloves, a picker and your smile and spirit. Please come join us.”

