SELMA – The ongoing Clean Up Selma campaign welcomes volunteers to participate every Saturday at 8 a.m. To find out where volunteers will meet each week, check out the Selma Beautification Committee page on Facebook.
The all-volunteer effort was spearheaded by Selma’s Leslie Nelson who was most recently thanked with the Selma Community Spirit Award at the Selma Chamber Independence Day Celebration.
Nelson said then that the clean-ups are only scheduled for an hour, but often volunteers continue for even longer.
“We only ask for one hour but it can turn into two or three because everyone has such a great time. But if you ever want to just come out and join us, we’d love to have you. Bring some gloves, a picker and your smile and spirit. Please come join us.”
