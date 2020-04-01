Volunteers organize to help seniors

SELMA – A grassroots effort of volunteerism has started in Selma to meet needs of those in the community who are most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

SEVA

SEVA - Selma Embarking Voluntary Actions - has started a Facebook page and is seeking volunteers to help with a number of activities. The goal is to coordinate Selma’s organizations to serve during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

From their page at https://www.facebook.com/seva93662/, their mission is stated as “achieving and promoting the growth and betterment of our community. Through volunteerism and collaboration, we strive to support all groups and organizations working towards positive changes and opportunities for the residents of Selma.”

Those who’d like to join may connect through WhatsApp or follow their FB page to learn more. Volunteer meetings are being organized.

From an initial posting of information, here is some information: