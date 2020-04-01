Volunteers organize to help seniors

SELMA – A grassroots effort of volunteerism has started in Selma to meet needs of those in the community who are most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.
SEVA
SEVA - Selma Embarking Voluntary Actions - has started a Facebook page and is seeking volunteers to help with a number of activities. The goal is to coordinate Selma’s organizations to serve during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
From their page at https://www.facebook.com/seva93662/, their mission is stated as “achieving and promoting the growth and betterment of our community. Through volunteerism and collaboration, we strive to support all groups and organizations working towards positive changes and opportunities for the residents of Selma.”
Those who’d like to join may connect through WhatsApp or follow their FB page to learn more. Volunteer meetings are being organized.
From an initial posting of information, here is some information:
To help seniors stay connected, citizens may take advantage of the free assistance at the Selma Senior Center to set up their smart phone with apps such as Whatsapp, Google Duo, Facetime, Skype, Zoom (for group meetings) or Facebook. This help will be available during lunch pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday at the Senior Center March 30-April 10. Call 891-2239 to schedule lunch delivery.
Buddy check
Stay in contact with family and friends by scheduling phone calls into your daily routine. Stay positive and plan an activity that you can do together after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. To sign up for wellness visits or calls, contact Antioch Church at (559) 898-3121 for daily or weekly check-ups.
Senior hours at local stores
Stores are opening early and dedicating specific hours for seniors over the age of 60. If you go out, remember to stay at least six feet apart from other shoppers. Call 891-2239 to request a volunteer shopper.
- Wal-Mart: 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays
- Grocery Outlet: 7-9 a.m. daily
- Save Mart, Food Maxx, and Vons: 6-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Target: 8-9 a.m. Wednesday
- Dollar General: Opens one hour early daily
- Big Lots: 9-10 a.m. daily. Also has curbside pick-up.
Moratorium on utility shutoffs
PG&E: Moratorium on shutoffs for non-payment and offering payment plans. Payment centers are closed. You may pay your bill by mail, phone, or online. Call 1-800-743-5000 or visit www.pge.com for more information.
Cal Water: Temporarily suspended collections activities and shutoffs on residential services for non-payments. Restored service to accounts previously disconnected for non-payment. Recertification requirements have been frozen for Low-Income Ratepayer Assistance Program. Call 896-4546 for more information.
Kingsburg Senior Center
The Senior Center has been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. This includes all activities and our congregate meal program.
Thanks to donations from the community, Senior Center staff has been able to continue to provide a free lunch to the seniors via a new and temporary delivery program.
If you or someone you know is a Kingsburg resident and 65 years old or above who wants to participate in the Senior Center’s home-delivery lunch program, contact the Senior Center at 897-3013 from 8-11 a.m. Monday-Friday. This program will be discontinued once the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging (FMAAA) implements a home-bound meal program.
Kingsburg Community Assistance Program & Services (KCAPS) is also providing pick-up or home delivery of groceries to our at-risk populations.
Remember to check on your neighbors most in need and consider donating food or money to KCAPS. KCAPS can be reached directly at 897-7961.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.