KINGSBURG – Borrowing a quote from women’s soccer coach Jennifer Rockwood, Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Superintendent Wes Sever highlighted community members and students at the most recent KECSD meeting May 13.
“You never know what light you might spark in others just through your kindness and your example,” he said. “We have several members of the community that have been great examples that spark that kindness and community service that makes things great. We can’t do it alone and we need the help of others in whatever we do.”
But first, the Rafer Johnson Junior High’ Men’s Choir treated the audience by performing two songs for the KECSD Board as a prelude to their annual choir performance later that week.
Instructor Josh Merritt said the Choir is a combination of seventh and eighth grade students and that he was proud of their ability to remain dedicated to the choir program since fifth grade.
“They’re a very good group of guys this year and we have a mix of changed and unchanged voices so we’re able to do a variety of music,” Merritt said. “A lot of these guys have stuck with it since fifth grade. That’s what we want here in our district.”
The choir sang “Take, O Take Those Lips Away,” based on poetry by William Shakespeare and an African spiritual.
The following parents and community were then recognized at the meeting with Hero Awards:
Washington Elementary: Kristina Unruh - “She’s been such a blessing. We’ve had her daughter with us for T-K and kindergarten. She comes onto our campus with a servant’s heart every single day. She’s our Parent Club president and she’s instrumental in gathering parent volunteers. I send her a text and she gets it covered. Last week, she arranged staff snacks every single day and a gift for every staff member. She also planned an elaborate staff lunch that was “Alice in Wonderland” themed. Additionally, she got six parents to do yard duty so the staff could eat together. We’ve been spoiled and taken care of by Kristina this year.” - Principal Laura North
DeEtta Pollack - “She volunteers weekly without fail. She’s pretty much a staff member still. She retired a few years ago but loves watching [students] so much she continues to help. She’s instrumental in making sure everything gets laminated for our entire staff. If the laminator is broken, she’s the key to fixing it. Thank you for the hundreds of hours you spend supporting the staff and students. Thank you for coming back.” - Principal Laura North
Roosevelt Elementary: Marshal Long - “She is truly indispensable at Roosevelt. When you say, ‘I don’t know how I could do it without someone,’ well, Marsha is that person. She helps out in the office, with students, and it’s invaluable. The kids love you, the staff loves you, we couldn’t get by without and she is a terrific baker. She helps keep me on track. She has great ideas for our school.” - Principal Shawn Marshall
Lincoln Elementary: Javier and Delfina Gomez - “Whether it’s selling ice-cream almost weekly, and we sold yo-yo’s so you can imagine how kids get that string all confused. They’re fixing it and selling it and just help with our students all the time. All the time and sacrifices you put into the students of Kingsburg is really appreciated.” - Principal Matt Stovall
Reagan Elementary: Stephanie Fall - “She’s had a positive impact at our school when she came over from Lincoln. She has a fourth-grade student at our school and took on our PTA as president this year. It’s a big job at our school and they do a lot of things for us from fundraising for sixth graders’ science camp to the sixties dance, which was a huge success. This past week she spoiled our teachers with gifts and treats everyday of which we’re very appreciative. She goes above and beyond, not only for our staff, but the students at our school. We’re excited to have her for two more years.” - Principal Amy Winchell
Rafer Johnson Junior High: Elizabeth Erickson - “She does a great job for everyone at our site. She’s the president of our PTA, she goes out of her way to do special treats for our staff and is always willing to pick up the phone and answer questions we have. If we have an idea, she’s always one of the first ones to run with it. Last year, she had an eighth grader and planned the whole dance. Her son said, ‘You cannot come in,’ so she sat outside the door, collected tickets, went home and came back after to help clean up. She just wants to be part of the school. Like this year, when it was the first day of selling tickets, she’s the first one out there collecting money, getting the kids excited and promoting the school in a positive light.” - Principal Bobby Rodriguez
Central Valley Home School: Rebecca Gleason - “I could have chosen her year after year. She’s the mother of three girls who’ve all three come through Central Valley Home School. She just so thoughtfully and faithfully schools her girls in the way that’s best for them. I could not ask for a better teacher, let alone a better home-school parent to have. The choice was hands-down so easy to choose. Thank you for all that you do for your girls.” - Principal Misti Jennings
Island Community Day School: Chris Jennings - “Mr. Jennings is our number one volunteer, substitute, janitor - you name it. He does it all. He has such a good rapport with my students. Last week he came and handled everything by himself when we had quite a few visitors. It allowed me to have lunch with the other teachers. I could go on and on with what he does for our students. It was very easy to nominate him as our hero. Thank you for all you do.” - Teacher Jessica Wilkins
KESC District: Laura Maldonado - “She’s a reporter for the Kingsburg Recorder. I selected her as our community hero since she’s formed relationships with all of our school sites and supported all the students, both academically and extra-curricularly. We welcome her on all her campuses. What I like about Laura is that she understands time is precious and she respects that. She recognizes the hard work of our staff and students and you can see that in every article she writes for the Kingsburg Recorder. She’s one of the most positive persons I’ve ever been around. I’m so proud to have been able to work with Laura for the past five years and hopefully that continues forever.” - Superintendent Wes Sever
