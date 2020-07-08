Vocalist performs at Kingsburg City Band virtual concert

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg City Band announcer Randy McFarland said there are still three more Kingsburg City Band online webcasts remaining to be enjoyed with “outstanding band concerts from years’ past” in the line-up. “All of these concerts feature outstanding vocal soloists.”
The July 9, 16 and 23 webcasts begin at 7:30 p.m. at www.kingsburgband.com.
The COVID-19 virus prompted cancellation of live and in-person Memorial Park concerts for the Kingsburg City Band’s 134th season. However, Kingsburg City Band’s conductor and musical director Dale Engstrom, a retired Valley music educator, is carrying on with pre-recorded introductions to each week’s performance.
Upcoming webcast concerts include:
July 9: Vocal soloist Bob Bergthold will be featured in the 7:30 p.m. July 9 webcast. It was recorded July 13, 2017, and was themed “A Concert For Kids,” featuring music from familiar movies as well as other tunes young people will enjoy.
Bergthold has been a part of the Valley’s music scene for more than three decades and has hundreds of local and national commercial jingles to his credit. He was the featured solo voice for the famous Dancing California Raisins on various versions of “Heard it through the Grapevine.” As a producer and vocalist, his voice has been heard on countless recordings.
July 16: Karen Marguth is the webcast’s vocal soloist on Thursday, July 16. The concert took place on July 21, 2016. Marguth has been called “one of the finest American jazz vocalists” by Jazz Times. Her first album was released in 2009. She is also a teacher, instructional coach and theatrical musician. Also in the program, Larry Belau, a former Kingsburg band director, is guest conductor to direct his arrangement, “Variations On A Swedish Melody.”
July 23: The season’s final concert webcast at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, will showcase “Classics,” including the band’s traditional season- ending performance of the “1812 Overture.”
Katie Engstrom is the featured soloist in the concert, originally presented in July 2017. Also making a guest appearance will be popular drummer Joe Lizama.
The concerts are being aired free of charge by the Kingsburg City Band on its website, www.kingsburgband.com. The Kingsburg Media Foundation, Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and City of Kingsburg are also assisting in these presentations.
For more information, contact Kingsburg Media Foundation President Reggie Gierke at 419-9046 (Select the City Band extension).
