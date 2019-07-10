{{featured_button_text}}
Vocalist: Engstrom

Dale Engstrom conducts the Kingsburg Summer Band at the free, weekly concerts at Memorial Park. Concerts start at 8 p.m.

KINGSBURG – Vocal soloist Brian Lummis will be joining the Kingsburg Summer Band for the first time for the July 11 performance where the evening’s theme will be “Musicals and More.”

The concert starts at 8 p.m. at Memorial Park at Sierra Street and 18th Avenue. The evening starts with the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce’s weekly farmers market from 5-8 p.m.

“Lummis will be featured singing musicals that you know and love,” Conductor Dale Engstrom said. He’ll sing “Gentle Annie,” “Bring Him Home” and “Danny Boy.”

Other musical selections performed this evening include “Colonel Bogey,” “Into The Clouds,” “Mary Poppins,” “A Day At Disneyland,” “Seventy Six Trombones,” “Fiddle Faddle” and “Porgy And Bess Medley.” John P. Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” will conclude the evening.

Lummis holds a Master’s Degree in vocal performance from California State University, Fresno, where he was a student of Professor Helene Joseph-Weil.

This week’s guest performer has appeared as a featured soloist with the Fresno Community Chorus, the Tulare County Symphony, the Kings Symphony Orchestra and the Fresno Community Concert Band. Lummis has appeared on KNXT-TV’s broadcast of “The Messiah” as tenor soloist featuring the Fresno Choral Artists. He has also performed many roles with the Fresno State Opera Theater, most notably as Nemorino in “L’elisir d’amore” and Rinuccio in “Gianni Schicchi” and performed the lead role of Jean Valjean in Visalia League of Christian Actors’ production of “Les Misérables.” He is currently studying voice with Terry Estabrook.

