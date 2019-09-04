BAKERSFIELD – David G. Valadao announced he will run for Congress again to regain California's 21st Congressional District seat.
In press release issued Aug. 28, Valadao said he’d be proud to again represent the area in which he was raised.
“I am a proud son of the Central Valley. My parents came to the Central Valley as immigrants to follow their dreams and build a better future for their family. This is where I was born, raised, and where my wife and I chose to raise our family.”
In response to this announcement, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Andy Orellana released a statement.
“In 2018, CA-21 voters rightly threw David Valadao out of office for being a career politician who sided with President Trump 98 percent of the time in Washington over the needs of Central Valley families. [He] voted to strip health care coverage for more than 60,000 of his own constituents, including those with pre-existing conditions. Clearly failed Congressman David Valadao didn’t get the message last time, but maybe he’ll learn this time when Central Valley voters again reject the morally bankrupt Trump-Valadao agenda in 2020.”
Valadao said in his announcement he has “always fought to do what’s right for the Central Valley. The Central Valley needs a strong voice they can trust representing them in Congress - someone who listens and understands that Central Valley residents just want an opportunity to provide and build a better life for their families.
“That’s why I’m running to represent California’s 21st District.”
Valadao previously held the seat from 2013-2019 but lost to TJ Cox in tight contest in the 2018 election. In his announcement, Valadao was critical of Cox’s performance thus far.
“I cannot continue to sit silent while TJ Cox pursues a radical liberal agenda that hurts our communities. The Central Valley needs a full-time representative that people can be proud of and trust.”
The 21st Congressional District from, which includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare, and Kern counties.
