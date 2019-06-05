Vacation Bible Schools are scheduling their upcoming sessions. If your congregation is hosting one, please email information to editor@selmaenterprise.com. Here are the ones we have so far:
Kingsburg Community Church Vacation Bible School
1532 Ellis St., Kingsburg
From 8:30-11:30 a.m., June 24-28.
Family night is 5:30-7:30 p.m., June 27. The whole family may share in a barbecue.
Theme is Power Up! Vacation Bible School is a fun and energetic week where kids learn to learn to know God and help others know him. Each exciting day will be packed with music, teaching, skits, games, crafts, snacks, and more.
For children going into preschool (Pre-3 or Pre-4) through sixth grade.
$12 per child.
Register before June 3 for the T-shirt.
Register at https://www.kingsburgcommunitychurch.org/vbs2019
Kingsburg Church of the Nazarene’s Vacation Bible School
1401 7th Avenue Dr., Kingsburg.
From 9 a.m. to noon, June 17-21.
Theme is Roar! Free, fun and full of Jesus. Life is Wild...God is Good! Come join in a week of games, Bible adventures and science gizmos.
When registering your children, please use the grade they just completed. We promise not to call your new third grader a second grader.
To register, go online to https://vbspro.events/p/events/kbgnaz
For children ages 3 ½ and potty trained to finishing fifth grade. Only 25 preschool spots available.
Contact: Verna Hornbaker, 280-8836, verna@kingsburgnaz.org.
