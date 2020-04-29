Updates from Congressman TJ Cox

“Attempts by Republicans to deflect blame and anger away from the Trump administration and towards China by using terms like ‘Chinese virus’ and ‘Wuhan virus’ have contributed to a spike in anti-Asian hate incidents. That is why health experts from the CDC and elsewhere warn against labeling a virus by a specific region or ethnicity. And that is why I am so grateful to Rep. Cox for introducing this important bill to address stigma and promote only scientifically verified information about COVID-19. We must listen to the health experts and not let xenophobia distract us from the need to contain this virus,” she said.