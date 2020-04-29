Updates from Congressman TJ Cox

Cox urges FDA ensures asthma patients have inhalers
WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman TJ Cox (D-CA 21) joined other legislators in leading an effort to ensure there are enough albuterol inhalers for those living with asthma and those battling coronavirus.
The demand for albuterol, a drug used to treat respiratory issues, has increased sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The drug can help reduce the inflammation of airways and has been ordered by hospitals to help treat breathing problems caused by COVID-19.
The increased demand for albuterol from hospitals, combined with patients seeking extended supplies of prescriptions, may make it harder for patients with asthma to access albuterol. If access to the drug continues to be limited, patients could experience asthma attacks that could lead to hospitalizations, putting more strain on hospitals already stretched thin by this pandemic.
“The Central Valley [has] the most polluted air quality in the nation and high rates of chronic lung disease,” Rep. Cox said. “Many of the rural communities in my district are already getting hit hard by the coronavirus.”
Organizations such as the American Lung Association and Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America have supported the letter.
“Asthma impacts nearly 25 million Americans,” American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer said. “For these Americans, it is of the utmost importance that they continue to be able to access their asthma medications and other treatments.
Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America President Kenneth Mendez said he shared the concern over the potential shortage.
“Albuterol is the primary rescue medication to treat asthma attacks and without albuterol, people are more likely to experience asthma attacks that they can’t control. This could potentially increase hospitalizations. Our hope is that state, federal and private sectors coordinate efforts to protect access to asthma drugs before any official shortage is recorded.”
The CDC has determined that people with moderate or severe asthma are at higher risk of serious illness due to COVID-19.
One in thirteen individuals in the U.S. – nearly 25 million people – has asthma, and these numbers are worse in the Central Valley. More than 550,000 residents in the Valley have asthma, a fifth of them are children.
Cox votes for COVID-19 emergency package
Rep. TJ Cox voted on an interim emergency funding package that would provide emergency resources he says are desperately needed to sustain the life-and-death fight to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people.
“Help is finally on the way for Central Valley farms and Main Street businesses after big businesses vacuumed up the first PPP funding package. I’m glad Democrats fought to correct the errors from the last package, directing funds to small and medium-sized lenders. I’m also glad the final package included a response to my letter last week, which demands better data on testing in our rural communities,” Cox said.
In the previous bill, four percent of businesses took 45 percent of the Paycheck Protection Program loans. In the new bipartisan package, of the $310 billion appropriated $60 billion is set-aside within the Paycheck Protection Program for small and medium-sized lenders.
The bill also appropriates $60 billion in SBA disaster loans and grants.
The fourth recovery package includes a study on testing data, so it can be determined which areas, especially rural communities, are falling behind.
Here is how the new package will help Americans:
- For small businesses: We have strengthened the Paycheck Protection Program with $310 billion in additional funding, with $30 billion reserved for community-based lenders, small banks and credit unions and $30 billion for medium-sized banks and credit unions. We are expanding small business support beyond PPP by securing $50 billion for SBA disaster lending, translating into more than $350 billion in loans, and $10 billion in SBA disaster grants. We have also secured strong protections to ensure that our nation’s farmers have access to this vital assistance.
- For hospitals and health care workers: Democrats have secured $75 billion to provide resources to the frontlines, including personal protective equipment. The Administration has also agreed to key improvements to be made in CARES 2, including significantly lowering the interest rate on advance payments, lengthening the repayment schedule and distributing payments from general revenues not the Hospital Insurance Fund.
- For all Americans: We have secured $25 billion for testing, which is the key to reopening the economy and resuming our lives. The Administration has agreed to a national strategic testing policy that will focus on increasing domestic testing capacity including testing supplies.
COVID relief agreement includes request for testing info.
The new COVID-19 relief bill, passed by the Senate on April 21 and which the House was expected to be approved that week, mandates a study on COVID-19 testing across the country, including specific information on demography and geography.
Cox and Norma Torres (CA-35) authored a letter that pointed out the weaknesses in the administration’s plans to assign different counties risk ratings based on severity of COVID-19 prevalence. They’ve deemed it dangerous because many rural districts lack complete data on COVID-19 infections. The letter asks the federal government to provide the resources necessary to overcome this testing deficit.
The agreement mandates a report on testing data based on demographic characteristics, including geographic region. This could potentially help Central Valley communities determine if they have the resources to complete enough tests in order to provide usable data to aid reopening of the economy.
From the bill:
“...a report from the Secretary of HHS, no later than 21 days after the date of enactment, on COVID-19 testing that will include data on demographic characteristics, including in a de-identified and disaggregated manner, race, ethnicity, age, sex, geographic region, and other relevant factors of individuals tested for or diagnosed with COVID-19. The report shall also include information on the number and rates of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as a result of COVID-19. This report shall be updated and resubmitted every 30 days following until the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
Cox introduces bills to combat COVID misinformation
Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21) introduced two bills, both of which call on the Department of Health and Human Services to fund public and private awareness campaigns to spread factual information about the COVID-19 pandemic.
One bill, led with Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL 12), would help communities raise public awareness about health resources at local community health centers. Since the beginning of this crisis, multiple sources have tried to take advantage of the confusion caused by the pandemic to spread misinformation, some of which has been harmful to public health and minority communities.
Cox’s second bill, H.R. 6577, introduced with Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA-27) also combats the crisis of anti-Asian American discrimination enflamed by this pandemic.
Cox said he feels that efforts to rename the coronavirus as the ‘Chinese virus,’ as well as campaigns to misinform the public about possible cures to COVID, must be stopped so we can address this emergency and stand up to senseless anti-Asian discrimination in this country.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, getting accurate, timely information to the public isn’t just helpful; it’s a matter of life and death. Our institutions have struggled to meet this challenge, so it’s vital that we boost our awareness and education efforts, especially before we -when it is safe to do so - reopen our country,” Cox said. “That way we can combat misinformation and stereotypes that endanger lives and slow down this nation’s recovery.”
On the bill Reps. Cox and Chu are co-leading, Rep. Chu said misinformation about COVID-19 has spread faster than the disease itself which is putting Asian American communities in danger.
“Attempts by Republicans to deflect blame and anger away from the Trump administration and towards China by using terms like ‘Chinese virus’ and ‘Wuhan virus’ have contributed to a spike in anti-Asian hate incidents. That is why health experts from the CDC and elsewhere warn against labeling a virus by a specific region or ethnicity. And that is why I am so grateful to Rep. Cox for introducing this important bill to address stigma and promote only scientifically verified information about COVID-19. We must listen to the health experts and not let xenophobia distract us from the need to contain this virus,” she said.
On the bill Reps. Cox and Bilrakis are co-leading, Bilirakis said leading medical professionals are urging for an expansion of testing and tracing of Covid-19 positive individuals as a key component of getting America safely back to work.
“Community health centers offer an innovative approach to accessing affordable, quality health care and are an under-utilized resource in communities across our nation. Our legislation is critical to utilizing this resource in a way that helps to provide accurate and updated public health education to Americans during this difficult time."
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!