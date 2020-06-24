Unity Marchers look to break cycle of racism

Speakers who took to the band stand at Lincoln Park included Selma Mayor Louis Franco and Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez.

Franco said their efforts to shine a light on racism were not falling on deaf ears as he’d heard from 21st Congressional District representative TJ Cox that represents Selma.

“[Cox] said that the work that your group is doing is being heard. So, you guys are making a difference,” Franco said. He described Selma as an inclusive community but said he’s aware that not all are treated fairly. Franco said that the real change will start with their grassroots level actions after the march.

“The fact of the matter is, when some of us leave our homes to do our daily activities - whether it’s to go to the bank, go to school, go to a business to buy a car or to a restaurant, or we go to City Hall to get a permit - depending on where you are in this country, you’re not treated equally or fairly just because of the color of your skin. It’s up to us as Americans, no matter where we live, to say that we no longer can stand for this kind of behavior.”

Chief Gomez agreed stating that while change will be hard for some officers, they too as a profession must examine themselves and make changes to eradicate racism.