Unity event planned in support of BLM

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Unity In The Park, a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, has been organized by community members and will take place at 7 p.m. June 5 at Memorial Park located at Sierra Street and 18th Avenue.
The event is already being met with objections as posters created by children in support of the BLM movement and the event have been removed, organizers said.
“The group of young people who made these hand-painted signs are making more signs and have come along side our rally with much help, support and donations for the rally,” Sirina Renee Resendez said in a Facebook post. The signs had been hung up around Kingsburg but were reportedly “taken down by local community members as [the children] were posting them out around town.”
Resendez organized the event with help from Torey Ray and Isaiah Salazar. Pastor Sean P. Battle of HOPE Now Inc. is among scheduled speakers.
On a social media page for the rally, organizers say the event is to “show love and support for our African-American community locally, and around the nation. This is a rally to promote love and unity.”
Ray added that their main goal is to show support for community members “that we care about them and we see them with everything going on in the world. Sometimes, it’s the hardest stuff that brings us together. Hopefully, this will serve as a platform for us to be able to be there for those who need it the most right now.”
Salazar said the recent killing of Georg Floyd is just one of countless injustices that have occurred. He’s saddened to reflect on history and that it takes such dramatic events for change to happen.
“I hope that if anything, [those in attendance] that may not see the side of, or understand the protests, may begin to turn and view it all a little different. We know we can’t change all minds, but if it can at least open things up to some more dialogue between one another, that’s a great start. We don’t all have to agree, but we do need to talk.”
Salazar added he hopes residents realize that racism isn’t a problem that occurs elsewhere and must be addressed in even the smallest of communities.
“Racism is here. It doesn’t just exist in the middle of the country, in the South or other places. It’s right here where we live, and we cannot ignore it.”
Those who attend are asked by the organizers to wear a face mask in light of coronavirus precautions and make posters “that signifies love, unity, hope for the future and solidarity and support for our African-American brothers and sisters.”
The City of Kingsburg issued a press release about the event warning any who attend with criminal intent “will not be tolerated,” Kingsburg Police Chief Neil Dadian said.
The City of Kingsburg and the Kingsburg Police Department are aware of, and will be participating in the planned gathering.
“Kingsburg officials are also planning to attend the event and have indicated their desire to see the values of the Kingsburg community and voices of support for all citizens expressed in an open forum,” it states in the press release.
In assisting with the event’s organization, Chief Dadian expressed support for the Constitutional right to peaceably assemble, but has made clear that any individuals with criminal intent will not be tolerated.
“There is no excuse or justification for the officers’ actions that led to George Floyd’s death. This is especially appalling to all law enforcement that has sworn to serve and protect our communities. The Kingsburg Police Department stands with residents wishing to express their voices, but we condemn the actions of those individuals who would seek to hijack peaceful demonstrations.”
Kingsburg officials say their goal is to build a safer and stronger community through “building trust among community members and police,” describing it as “critical to the [Police] department’s mission.”
“Our community has long been known for coming together and supporting each another in difficult times. These past few months have demonstrated that core strength vividly and we are anticipating an evening of support and peaceful dialogue,” City Manager Alex Henderson said in the press release.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
