Unity event planned in support of BLM

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Unity In The Park, a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, has been organized by community members and will take place at 7 p.m. June 5 at Memorial Park located at Sierra Street and 18th Avenue.

The event is already being met with objections as posters created by children in support of the BLM movement and the event have been removed, organizers said.

“The group of young people who made these hand-painted signs are making more signs and have come along side our rally with much help, support and donations for the rally,” Sirina Renee Resendez said in a Facebook post. The signs had been hung up around Kingsburg but were reportedly “taken down by local community members as [the children] were posting them out around town.”

Resendez organized the event with help from Torey Ray and Isaiah Salazar. Pastor Sean P. Battle of HOPE Now Inc. is among scheduled speakers.

On a social media page for the rally, organizers say the event is to “show love and support for our African-American community locally, and around the nation. This is a rally to promote love and unity.”