Unity event calls for change

Councilwoman North struggled against tears saying she was searching for the right words during this time of national pain.

“I don’t have a lot of words to say, because I don’t have a lot of answers, but when hate is so loud, love can’t be silent. That’s why I’m wearing [this T-shirt with that phrase] here. I think, when we don’t have the words, the only thing we do have is our actions to show that and to show it in Kingsburg coming together.”

JaShaun Banks, a former football and track and field coach at Kingsburg High, shared one experience as a correctional officer. He’d greet those coming through the front entrance of the prison where he worked and said by reaching out to get to know co-workers, he hoped to break down stereotypes and prejudices.

“My mom and dad raised me so that every time somebody gave you a dirty look, you say, ‘God bless you and have a great day.’ When they heard those words, you could see them exhale and you’d see the fear leave. You could see the joy come over them, like maybe this is one of the good ones. You’ll never know until you ask. That’s the point. You have to fight the bias first and the stereotypes of how they portray everybody in movies and video games.”