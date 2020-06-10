United Health: Reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – United Health Centers reports it will resume full services as of June 1 at all its health centers in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties.

Services that will resume include medical, dental, behavioral health, optometry, chiropractic and pharmacy at those locations originally in operation before the reduction to essential services on March 19 to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Patients should expect to follow new social distancing protocols. This may include restrictions in visitors and limited seating in lobbies and waiting areas.

Telephone appointments (tele-health) are still highly encouraged whenever possible and UHC health centers will continue to practice social distancing, temperature checks, mandatory use of masks by staff and patients.

UHC is also performing drive–up COVID-19 testing. Appointments are required. Free patient transportation services are available. Call now to schedule an appointment at 1-800-492-4227.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

