UHC offers free COVID testing

SELMA – United Health Center is offering COVID-19 testing at its facility at 2705 S. Highland Ave.

The testing started May 13 and will help Fresno County meet its goal of having 1,520 coronavirus tests conducted each day.

At the State level, the goal is to have 60,000 – 80,000 done each day. Currently, the number of tests that are being administered is an estimated 700 and 30,000 respectively.

With coordination and support from the City of Selma, United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley will be offering a no-cost coronavirus testing service to residents who schedule an appointment.

Appointments with a UHC provider can be made by registering 1 (800) 492-4227.

The provider will call each patient over the phone to screen them and discuss if testing is needed.

If the provider orders a COVID swab, then the patient will be instructed and assigned a date, time and parking stall number to come in for the COVID-19 swab.

Testing is by appointment only. If residents drop in and request service, they will be asked to park in a designated onsite registration space. Same-day or next-day testing is available. If traffic congests, contact information will be collected to schedule testing for a later date.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

