U.S. Census Bureau to drop off packets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRESNO COUNTY – Residents who do not have a regular mailing address should look for questionnaire packets at their front door from the U.S. Census Bureau.

This operation, called Update Leave, began March 15 before all fieldwork was suspended three days later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Census Bureau is coordinating with health officials to begin dropping off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of more than 7,000 homes in Fresno, Madera, Merced and Stanislaus counties.

Homes in rural areas or households that use a post office box will be the only recipients of these questionnaires.

Field staff has been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and are wearing government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

The current self-response rates from households responding to the 2020 Census via U.S. Postal Service delivery to their homes are: