Two deaths over weekend
Two deaths over weekend

Two deaths: Kingsburg police

Kingsburg Police are investigating the death of Gary Banks, 30, a Kingsburg man who may have been struck by a hit-and-run driver. 

KINGSBURG – Gary Banks, 30, of Kingsburg has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as the local man who was killed in a possible hit-and-run collision that took place just after midnight May 10.

Banks was found in the roadway at Clarkson and 12th Avenue and the Kingsburg Police are investigating reports that a vehicle struck Banks before the unknown driver fled the scene.

SELMA – In a separate incident on Highway 99 in Selma just after 1 p.m. on May 10, a child was killed and 10 people hospitalized when a rig driver failed to stop for traffic ahead of him, according to a CHP report. The rig hit five other vehicles and burst into flames sending 10 people to Community Regional Medical Center for moderate to major injuries.

An 11-year-old girl, who has not yet been identified, was killed.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Mountain View Avenue.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

