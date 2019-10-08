FRESNO – Here’s a list of today’s events at the Big Fresno Fair. Marketing & Communications coordinator Danielle Griffin said they are also “excited to bring a little bit of the Fair to the kids at Valley Children’s this morning.” See the complete daily schedule of events taking place on the fairgrounds online at https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/AszltJItFI
Big Fresno Fair Tuesday, Oct. 8
General Fair Prices:
- Adults: $12
- Children 6-12: $8
- Children 5 and under: FREE
- Seniors 62 and over: $8
- Active military with I.D.: $8
Hours:
- Gates: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Main Carnival: 3:00 p.m. to Close
- Kiddie Carnival: 12:00 p.m. to Close
Discount:
- Cal Viva Health “Half Price” Tuesday: Admission is just half price all day long on Tuesday, Oct. 8 only. Just show your Cal Viva Health Member Card at the gate or you may print and bring the coupon received via email for those who are part of the Big Fresno Fair Fan Club, our free email newsletter. If you’re not a member, you may sign up and receive the coupon within minutes. One printed coupon per person. Cal Viva Health card valid for entire group you are with.
You have free articles remaining.
Special Events:
- Children’s Hospital Visit: The Big Fresno Fair is bringing a little bit of the Fair to the kids at Valley Children’s Hospital today to spread some laughs and smiles to the children and their parents. Entertainers at Valley Children’s include Cornelius the UniCorn, One-Man Band Eric Haines, Lanky the Clown, Louie Foxx’s One-Man Side Show, Adam the Great Magician, Greg Frisbee’s Rubber Chicken Show, Sizz-L, The Throw Zone, Flo the Clown, Capn’ Arrr and the Little Cowboys Slim & Curly.
- 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Room to Room Tours with the kids
- 10:30 a.m. Big Show with Entertainers in the Guilds Hall
- The Fair’s new $4 “Fill the Need” Day on Thursday, Oct. 10 benefits Valley Children’s since half of all ticket sales that day will go to children’s hospital in support of their mission to increase access to life-saving healthcare for kids in our region.
- New Tamale Throwdown Competition: The competition takes place in the Wells Fargo Agriculture Building. Judging is 11 a.m. until noon. Winners will be announced at approximately 12:15 p.m. Who will take home the honors in the professional and amateur categories?
- Horse Racing: There is no horse racing today. The next race day is Thursday, Oct. 10, and it starts at 1:15 p.m.
Paul Paul Theater Entertainment:
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Rapper, singer, and songwriter Julius Dubose takes the stage at 7 p.m. as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Coors Light and Toyota. Tickets are $15, $20 and $30. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has worked with artists such as Kanye West, 50 Cent, and Don Q. In September 2017, Boogie released his first extended play titled, “The Bigger Artist” which debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart.
Exhibit activities:
- China Painting Demonstration: Come and watch delicate china being painted in the Home Arts Building from 1-2 p.m., and then again at 3-4 p.m.
- Callejas Cakes - Cake Decorating: Located in the Home Arts Building from 5-6 p.m.
- All Creatures Barnyard Races: Located at the Junior Exhibits Lawn at noon.-12:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m.
- Forest Animal Friends Show: Located at Kid’s Town. The Forest Animal Friends Show is 11:30 a.m.-noon and again from 4:30-5 p.m.
- Carolee Boele Memorial Lads and Ladies Lead Competition: Located in Livestock Building, the competition starts at 5 p.m.
- Travis Brooks: Located at the Museum Park Stage Travis Brooks will be preforming at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Eric Haines-The One Man Band: Located at the Museum Park Stage, Eric Haines-The One Man Band performs at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It’s amazing how much music can come out of one person!
- Nerveless Nocks – Pirates of the Sky: Located in the Gem & Mineral Alley the Nerveless Nocks Show with stunt pirates will be at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. This daring show is a must-see.
- Chalk Art Awards: Youth artists will begin working on their masterpieces this morning at 8:30 a.m. Awards will be announced on the Pavilion Stage at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.