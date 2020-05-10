Tucker Street converted to one way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – The conversion to make Tucker Street a one-way commute should be complete, according to a press release from the City of Selma. The work was set to start Monday, May 11, and was anticipated to be completed within one day.

During this time, Tucker Street will be closed from Selma Street to 3rd Street. Parking lots located on Tucker Street will remain accessible via Selma Street or 3rd Street, respectively.

Surrounding neighbors have been notified and the information will be posted on the City’s social media platforms.

The project’s goal is to increase the number of available parking spots on that street. Tucker Street traffic, from Selma Street to 3rd Street, will now flow in a south direction only.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.