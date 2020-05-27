Troop 392 stands guard for Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – There were no speeches, no choirs and no wreath-laying ceremonies, but there was still respect and honor displayed at Kingsburg’s Cemetery on Memorial Day with a quiet yet dignified demonstration by Kingsburg’s Boy Scout Troop 392.

Scout Master David Stout said that even though the full, traditional ceremony could not be conducted because of coronavirus restrictions, local troop members wanted to keep some traditions going.

“This year, we adapted and overcame and decided to stand guard at the War Memorial to show respect with a small sacrifice of the Troop’s time to show the respect that’s needed,” Stout said.

American Legion typically conducts the ceremony which includes patriotic musical performances by Kingsburg High choir students, the reading of poems, the placing of wreaths representing each military branch, speeches by local officials, the playing of “Taps” and recognition of Gold Star mother, Faye Haws.

Local Boy and Girl Scout Troops assist by placing flags at headstones and presenting colors for the U.S. Flag ceremony.

This year, instead, the Boy Scouts coordinated with the American Legion, Cemetery and local Veterans of Foreign War, and 13 troop members rotated taking turns standing guard.

“I wanted to keep it very somber and have it be a different experience for them,” Stout of the occasion. “It wasn’t a big to-do, but to keep it somber and not get recognition out of it. That was the whole point of it. To know why they’re there and what this day is about.”

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

