KINGSBURG – As readers travel around the state, around the country and around the globe, they’ve shared pictures and anecdotes from their 2019 summer travels. If you would like to share pictures and information from your favorite summer trip, email your replies to the questions and photos to: editor@selmaenterprise.com.
In this first installment, Kingsburg’s Melissa Troxell shared pictures of her and her family member’s trip to Europe to visit locations that served as the settings for the books, “Outlander” and “Harry Potter.”
Q: Where did you go and who travelled with you?
A: I travelled with my daughter Luci, my sister Mari Strahorn, her husband Chris and her daughter Emma. Also my other niece, Julianna Rios travelled with us.
Q: How long was your trip?
A: 10 days
Q: What inspired your trip?
A: Outlander and lots of Harry Potter sights in Edinburgh .
Q: What was one of the highlights of your adventure for you?
Hiking up to Arthur’s Seat and visiting all the castles.
Q: What did your kids learn or see or do that was their favorite part and why?
A: They learned about the witch trials and that Edinburgh was where J.K. Rowling started writing “Harry Potter.” We went to a graveyard where a lot of the characters’ names came from.
Q: What advice would you share with others if they travelled there so they could have a great experience?
A: Bring some good walking shoes! We walked a lot of miles every day.
Q: Where to next?
A: I would love to go back to London. We spent one day there. Walked and did a lot of sightseeing, but didn’t have enough time to do tours.
Q: Anything else you want to add?
A: It was amazing seeing another part of the world and I hope to continue seeing more of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.