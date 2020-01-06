{{featured_button_text}}
Fresno Sheriffs
File photo

SELMA – The Selma man that was struck while walking along the train tracks has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office as Daniel Picazo, 55, of Selma.

Picazo was struck while walking on the tracks in the afternoon of Jan. 4, Saturday, in Selma.

Initial reports from the Selma Police Department indicated he was struck around 1:30 p.m. near Golden State Boulevard and Saginaw Avenue while wearing earbuds or earphones. The train crew attempted to warn him by repeatedly blowing a horn.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments