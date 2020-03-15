Traffic stop leads to gang member arrest

SELMA – Elijah Evans, 20, of Fresno County, was arrested Saturday night on charges of being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, after Selma Police officers made a traffic stop on the car he was driving, according to a press release sent by Police Chief Joe Gomez.

One of Evans’ passengers, Jesus Ramirez, 18, of Selma, was also arrested on charges of public intoxication.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Selma Police Department officers arrested the two men after Evans committed a traffic violation while driving a 1999 Saturn at 7:52 p.m. March 14 near Nebraska and DeWolf avenues.

Officers contacted the driver, Evans, while histwin brother and Ramirez, another gang associate, were passengers in the car. Evans told officers he did not have a driver’s license.

After examining the vehicle, officers saw open containers of beer in the car. In a further search of the car, officers located a loaded Armscor .38 caliber revolver concealed in the glove compartment.

Evans, a self-admitted and validated Sureno gang member, said he did not know how the firearm got in his vehicle. He was booked at Fresno County Jail while Ramirez was held at the Selma Jail but was later released. The handgun and ammunition were booked into evidence.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.