SELMA – A vehicle stop lead to an arrest after Selma Police found a man driving with a loaded gun and drugs in his possession, according to a SDP report posted on social media.
On Jan. 21 around 7:45 p.m., SPD Officer Mitchell stopped a vehicle near Thompson Avenue and Mill Street.
The passenger, later identified as Jose David Cruz, was found to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine, marijuana and wax. He was also found to be in possession of a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun.
Cruz was placed into custody and transported to Fresno County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of marijuana for sale.
