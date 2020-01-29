{{featured_button_text}}
Traffic stop: Drugs, weapon found

The Selma Police Department released this photo of the cocaine, marijuana and loaded firearm found in Jose David Cruz’s possession during a traffic stop around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 21 near Thompson Avenue and Mill Street.

 Contributed

SELMA – A vehicle stop lead to an arrest after Selma Police found a man driving with a loaded gun and drugs in his possession, according to a SDP report posted on social media.

On Jan. 21 around 7:45 p.m., SPD Officer Mitchell stopped a vehicle near Thompson Avenue and Mill Street.

The passenger, later identified as Jose David Cruz, was found to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine, marijuana and wax. He was also found to be in possession of a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun.

Cruz was placed into custody and transported to Fresno County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of marijuana for sale.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

