CARUTHERS – A Caruthers toddler has died after spending months going back and forth to medical treatment after nearly drowning in January, a press release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to Public Information Officer Tony Botti, Josué Ortiz Luna, 18 months, nearly drowned at his home on South Walnut Avenue on Jan. 1.

A woman called the FCSO dispatchers to report her son was unresponsive. Relatives performed CPR until deputies and EMS personnel arrived. Luna was then airlifted by California Highway Patrol helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center.

The boy’s mother and another family member were working on a project while the then 11-month-old and two other children played outside. The older children told the adults there was a problem with the toddler and he needed help.

The mother found the boy submerged in a plastic storage container. The container was approximately two feet by three feet in size and was being used to collect rain water on the property.

It’s estimated he was under water between five to 10 minutes.

“He had been between home and the hospital the last six months,” Botti said.

Luna died at the hospital July 23.

