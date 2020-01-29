KINGSBURG – Registration for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten in Kingsburg for the 2020-2021 school year is quickly approaching.
Registration will take place during the first week of February.
Transitional kindergarten is for children that turn five years of age between Sept. 2, 2020 and Dec. 2, 2020.
Kindergarten is for students turning age five on or before Sept. 1, 2020.
Registration will be:
- 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 4-7.
- 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4
- 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
- Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Transfer students are also being accepted for those who may reside in another town, but work in Kingsburg. Staff in the front office at Washington Elementary will assist parents with the transfer paperwork.
“We believe that we have an amazing environment for students to thrive. Let us partner with you in giving your child the best experience possible,” Principal Laura North said.
The first step for new students is the online registration process. New student registration must be completed online before coming to the office to continue the registration process.
Online registration is open for enrollment. If you do not have access to a computer and the internet, call the Washington office at 897-2955 and a computer will be made available for you.
Once the website is accessed, select ‘Aeries AIR’ and choose your language preference. Click the ‘enroll a new student’ link, select 2020-2021 school year and then next to enter a valid address. On the log in page, click ‘create a new account.’ Follow the prompts from there on.
The second step of registration takes place in the office of Washington Elementary, 1501 Ellis St. Bring the following documents with you as you register your child:
- Certified birth certificate, baptismal certificate or passport.
- Immunization record, including TB skin test or pediatric TB risk assessment
- A copy of the student’s most recent physical exam. For kindergarten students, a current exam will be due between February 2020 and Aug. 2021 (18 months prior to starting first grade).
- Proof of residency: Acceptable forms include a PG&E or gas bill or statement dated within the past 30 days; a mortgage statement dated within the past 30 days; rental agreement or contract.
- Joint residency form, if your child resides with another family.
- Custody orders or guardianship documents, if applicable.
Also, a student health inventory and oral health assessment form must be completed prior to registration. In addition, a Southwest Transportation form will need to be filled out if your child will ride the bus to or from school. These forms are available at Washington’s office or online at www.kesd.org/washington.
