Three Ceres residents face looting charges

KINGSBURG – Two men and a woman from Ceres were arrested on charges of stealing $3,000 of food, baby items, bottled water and cosmetics from local Kingsburg stores, according to a press release from Kingsburg Police Chief Neil Dadian.

Kingsburg Police Officer Derek Gagnon was flagged down Friday, March 20, while on patrol in the commercial business district. A Walgreens’ employees reported that the store had just been the victim of a theft. The employees described three suspects and their vehicle that was just leaving the lot.

Officer Gagnon immediately conducted an enforcement stop and found a considerable amount of retail merchandise inside valued at more than $3,000, including baby formula, diapers, bottled water, cosmetics and perishable food items.

The investigation revealed the trio was also suspects in thefts at that took place at Kingsburg’s Save Mart just prior to the theft at Walgreens.

Ceres residents Ryan Tedesco, 28, Erica Overton, 28, and Brennon Overton, 29 were arrested on charges of two counts of grand theft, two counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of felony drug possession, four counts of misdemeanor drug violations and felony looting during a state of emergency.