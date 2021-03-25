The Parable Players present: ‘The Quickening’

HANFORD — The Parable Players of Hanford will celebrate the Easter season of 2021 with a production entitled “The Quickening.”

The production is written in a unique stylized fashion by nationally renowned playwright Terry Vik of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Vik will also travel to Hanford to serve as the production director.

The Quickening will take you on a fast paced journey as three characters face life’s greatest decisions. Is there a God? If so… who is he and is he coming back again? Is it all just a fairy tale? Does it even matter? Guide is certain, Skeptic doesn’t think so and Ponder is caught in the middle, desperately searching for answers.

In a pounding rhythmic quest for truth we are taken to the sacrifice of Cain and Able, the mountaintop with Moses, Elijah’s fire, Job’s despair and the dark side of Judas Iscariot.

It is through the eyes of these characters that we can see the incredible, miraculous events of prophetic utterance unfold. We experience the effect its power can have on lives not only now, but for eternity.

This is what makes “The Quickening” a powerful story. Viewers are given the chance, in dramatic vision, to see tough questions confronted and ultimately answered.

In a quote from the script, “Giving your life to a cause without evidence of the existence of that cause is slavery of the mind.” How can one truly escape this bondage?

Many questions, one answer: The Quickening!

Production dates will begin with a special Youth Night on Thursday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m., followed by performances on Friday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. and two performances Easter Sunday, April 4 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.