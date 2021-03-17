The Big Fresno Fair announces spring edition of Its successful Drive-Thru Eats

FRESNO — The Big Fresno Fair is bringing the Valley’s favorite fair foods to the community early this year with its new Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition – a five-day food series featuring 15 fair food and vendor booths for the community to enjoy.

Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition will be a slightly smaller version of the Fair’s successful Drive-Thru Eats held in October. The Spring Drive-Thru Eats event will not have entertainment but foodies will still be able to choose from a wide variety of Fair foods, plus two souvenir booths with inflatable figurines, light up and plush toys, bubble machines and more.

The Fair’s Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition will be held Wednesday, April 14 through Sunday, April 18 and is free to attend. Hours are 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily.

“Our October Drive-Thru Eats event was such a success and brought so much joy to the community, we decided to host this spring event so our community can enjoy their favorite fair foods early this year,” said Lauri King, deputy manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “Who couldn’t use a little Fair food in their life right now? Plus, it’s a great way to support the fair industry and our vendors, who have now been without any in-person fair or event for more than a full year.”

Here is the Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition food line-up of the most favorite fair food eats: