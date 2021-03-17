The Big Fresno Fair announces spring edition of Its successful Drive-Thru Eats

FRESNO — The Big Fresno Fair is bringing the Valley’s favorite fair foods to the community early this year with its new Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition – a five-day food series featuring 15 fair food and vendor booths for the community to enjoy.
Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition will be a slightly smaller version of the Fair’s successful Drive-Thru Eats held in October. The Spring Drive-Thru Eats event will not have entertainment but foodies will still be able to choose from a wide variety of Fair foods, plus two souvenir booths with inflatable figurines, light up and plush toys, bubble machines and more.
The Fair’s Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition will be held Wednesday, April 14 through Sunday, April 18 and is free to attend. Hours are 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily.
“Our October Drive-Thru Eats event was such a success and brought so much joy to the community, we decided to host this spring event so our community can enjoy their favorite fair foods early this year,” said Lauri King, deputy manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “Who couldn’t use a little Fair food in their life right now? Plus, it’s a great way to support the fair industry and our vendors, who have now been without any in-person fair or event for more than a full year.”
Here is the Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition food line-up of the most favorite fair food eats:
- Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ
- Colossal Dog
- Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls
- Candyland – two locations
- Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cakes
- Fruit Caboose
- Gary Morse Ice Cream
- La Fruteria
- Milo & Sons
- Old Tyme Kettle Corn
- Original Soft Taco
- Pardini’s Slush and Frozen Cocktails
- Sharky’s
- Space Age
- West Coast Concessions – Churros – two locations
Additionally, attendees will be able to use the Fair’s Chance Avenue “Park & Go” area to eat their delicious fair food in their vehicle.
For the complete fair food line-up, including menu pricing, go to www.fresnofair.com/drive-thru-eats.
Important details you need to know before you go:
- Event is “cashless preferred”; while cash will be accepted, debit and credit cards are preferred.
- Face coverings will be required for whoever is ordering and/or receiving food.
- Enter off of Kings Canyon Avenue into the Carnival Lot; attendees will exit onto Butler Avenue.
- Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times.
- Attendees must review the Health and Safety Policy before attending.
- Failure to adhere to Health and Safety Policy will result in removal from the Fairgrounds.
- Restrooms will be available; face coverings and social distancing will be required.
- Attendees can park in the “Eat & Go” Area located in the Chance Avenue parking lot to park and enjoy their fair food.
