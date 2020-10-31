TCSO mother/daughter deputy duo gives back

TULARE COUNTY — Giving back to the community holds special meaning for one mother/daughter deputy duo in Tulare County.

Each week, Deputy Angelica Torres and Deputy Kendra Snowden help pass out hundreds of boxes of food and masks with the Sheriff’s PAL Program, deputies, explorers and community partners.

Most recently at the TCSO community food and mask giveaway in Ivanhoe, nearly 200 boxes of food and 75 masks were given out.

Deputy Snowden approaches the food giveaways with a humble heart.

“You know a lot of times, people think that the police are only there to arrest somebody but in reality, I joined the Sheriff’s Department so that I could give back to my community,” she said. “I wanted to serve my community and have that servant’s heart for the community that I’m working for.”

Her mother, Deputy Torres, agreed.

“My parents worked in the farms and I remember when we didn’t have any food and we didn’t even have something to drink besides water,” Torres said. “So, that’s the reason why I like to give back because I know where I come from. So, I like to also give back for that reason because I was there.”

