Tafoya: See world in new ways during pandemic

The pastor had it, and no one knew, or a choir member, or a visitor to the congregation. There are other pastors who say that Jesus will protect us and the church must continue to meet as usual. Jesus does indeed protect us - from despair when things are hard, from spiritual death, from loss of hope when things may seem hopeless. But Jesus does not protect us from our own egos or poor judgment.

“Rabbi, who sinned so that he was born blind, this man or his parents?” Jesus answered, “Neither he nor his parents. This happened so that God’s mighty works might be displayed in him.”

Did God plan for this terrible plague to happen? I don’t believe that. But I do believe that God’s mighty works can be displayed in us as we walk through it, just as in that blind man Jesus healed.

We are being asked to do things that are difficult, to behave in new ways, to relate with other people in new ways. We are being asked to see the world in new ways. To open our eyes to the needs of others in ways that many of us hadn’t really considered before.