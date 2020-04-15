T-Mobile merger lawsuit resolved

T-Mobile Senior Communications Manager Joel Rushing touted the move as benefiting customers by “bring lightning-fast speeds to urban areas and underserved rural communities alike. While these are extraordinary times, it’s clear that high-quality connections — and a strong and reliable network - are more important than ever to people across the entire country.”

The company also announced that with close of the merger, it has completed its long-planned Chief Executive Officer transition from John Legere to Mike Sievert ahead of schedule. Effective immediately, Sievert will assume the role of CEO of T-Mobile.

Sievert said their company’s plan to offer nationwide 5G network is “more important and more needed than ever. What we are building is mission-critical for consumers.”

Caballero said she hoped the settlement would clear the way for the California Public Utilities Commission to approve the proposed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.