T-Mobile merger lawsuit resolved

KINGSBURG — With California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s announcement that the state’s lawsuit against the merger of wireless providers T-Mobile and Sprint has been resolved, a customer experience center scheduled to be opened in Kingsburg is a giant step closer to becoming a reality.
Senator Anna M. Caballero, whose district includes Kingsburg, credited elected leaders, including mayors, councilmembers, and members of the legislature for working together to encourage the resolution.
“The new T-Mobile is poised to bring good paying jobs with health and retirement benefits that come from an expanding need for high-speed data services for all Californians,” Caballero said.
The state and T-Mobile reached a settlement and on April 1 announced its merger with Sprint Corporation was complete.
T-Mobile has plans to build a customer service center with an expected 1,000 new jobs to Kingsburg. The exact location has not yet been officially announced.
Becerra outlined a number of requirements as a part of the $26 billion merger that was originally announced in 2018:
- Free internet service for five years for 10 million low-income families currently without internet.
- Low-cost plans for five years, including a $15/month, 2-gigabyte data plan and a $25/month, 5-gigabyte data plan.
- The creation of a customer service center in Kingsburg, that will employ around 1,000 people.
T-Mobile Senior Communications Manager Joel Rushing touted the move as benefiting customers by “bring lightning-fast speeds to urban areas and underserved rural communities alike. While these are extraordinary times, it’s clear that high-quality connections — and a strong and reliable network - are more important than ever to people across the entire country.”
The company also announced that with close of the merger, it has completed its long-planned Chief Executive Officer transition from John Legere to Mike Sievert ahead of schedule. Effective immediately, Sievert will assume the role of CEO of T-Mobile.
Sievert said their company’s plan to offer nationwide 5G network is “more important and more needed than ever. What we are building is mission-critical for consumers.”
Caballero said she hoped the settlement would clear the way for the California Public Utilities Commission to approve the proposed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.
“In addition to the jobs headed to Kingsburg, T-Mobile’s commitment to provide high-speed Internet and equipment to disadvantaged households with kids in school has the potential to level the digital divide that exists in California,” she said. “All students need access to high speed Internet to compete in the 21st century. I applaud T-Mobile’s commitment to students and their families who have the highest need and are most at risk of being left behind.”
Between T-Mobile and Sprint’s combined low-, mid- and high-spectrum bands, the New T-Mobile will have the resources to offer:
- 14 times more capacity in the next six years than T-Mobile alone has today, enabling the New T-Mobile to leapfrog the competition in network capability and experience.
- Access to average 5G speeds up to eight times faster than current long-term evolution in just a few years and 15 times faster over the next six years.
- Within six years, the New T-Mobile will provide 5G to 99 percent of the U.S. population and average 5G speeds in excess of 100 Mbps to 90 percent of the U.S. population.
- The New T-Mobile’s business plan is built on covering 90 percent of rural Americans with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband on average.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!