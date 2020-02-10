You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Swedish Festival Queen applicants sought
0 comments

Swedish Festival Queen applicants sought

{{featured_button_text}}
Swedish: Queens sought

A 2019 Swedish Festival photo shows former Swedish Festival queens marching in the annual parade. Applicants interested in serving as Queen for the upcoming year are encouraged to apply by the March 12 deadline.

 Laura Brown

KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for the next Kingsburg Swedish Festival Queen.

The position is open to all girls of high school age who are a resident of Kingsburg.

Applications may be picked up at the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce Office, 1475 Draper St., Kingsburg. Forms must be returned by March 12.

For more information call the Chamber at 897-1111.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Remember: First grade
Community

Remember: First grade

  • Updated

In first grade, our class learned about cotton and Eli Whitney’s cotton gin. Cotton branches were brought to our room so we could see what cot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News