Swedish Festival Queen applicants sought

KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for the next Kingsburg Swedish Festival Queen.
The position is open to all girls of high school age who are a resident of Kingsburg.
Applications may be picked up at the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce Office, 1475 Draper St., Kingsburg. Forms must be returned by March 12.
For more information call the Chamber at 897-1111.
Laura Brown
News Reporter
