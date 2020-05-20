Swedish Festival at home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KINGSBURG – COVID-19 prevention measures may have put a halt to Kingsburg’s annual Swedish Festival, but for at least one Kingsburg family, it did not prevent them from celebrating all things Swedish that same weekend when the event typically takes place.

Dale Engstrom and family decided to mimic many of the activities of the weekend by dressing up in Swedish attire, running in their own Dala Horse Trot, enjoying Swedish pancakes and having their own little Swedish Festival parade down Draper Street.

Here are some scenes from their own little celebration of all things Swedish.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

