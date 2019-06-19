SELMA – Selma Unified employees were honored for their longevity and dedication during the May 22 Day of the Classified Employee event.
Retirees and employees of the year were honored that morning at Selma High with the theme of “Facing the Future Together.”
The honored retirees included:
- Cathie Martinez, accounting tech, 28 years
- Cynthia Pogon, FSA I, nine years
- Khitam Salama, instructional aide-bilingual, 14 years
- Ranjit Sidhu, instructional aide-bilingual, 16 years
- Pamela Stephenson, administrative assistant, 18 years
- Juan Tapia, custodian, 23 years
- Isaac Viveros, groundskeeper, 28 years
- Maria Trujillo, administrative assistant, 44 years
Efrain Tovar was honored as the certificated employee of the year. Mark Bautista was honored as the classified employee of the year.
Terry Elementary Principal Rosa Baly recounted her own seven years of working with Trujillo recalling how she started out at their school in October 1975 as an aide, then for seven years at Roosevelt as a resource aide, known today as a program manager assistant. Peggi Adams then recruited Trujillo to serve as the secretary at Washington Elementary, where she spent the majority of her career.
Baly said she was in her first year as a principal in 2003-2004 when she started working with Trujillo.
“Maria helped me learn the many aspects of running a school. She had a solid 30 years of working under Peggi, which made her well-versed and quite knowledgeable of the many aspects of running a school,” Baly said. “[She] was someone who you would always see calm, well-composed, as well as someone you could always count on. It was so helpful to me as a newbie on the block.”
When Trujillo returned to Terry Elementary, Baly said it was a joy working with her again.
“It’s a joy as well knowing she has completed a full circle in her career, finishing off her 44th year at the site at which she began her career. Once an All-Star, always an All-Star!”
In nominating Bautista as the Employee of the Year, SUSD’s Director of Technology Eric Mendoza described him as someone who “brings true professional attributes to [information technology] and genuinely cares about delivering excellent quality work.”
Mendoza said Bautista has worked to push the IT school safety initiative and went above and beyond when tasked with finding a district-wide solution to manage bell schedules, upgrade paging and serve as an emergency notification system.
“He was eager to manage a mammoth project and quickly set about educating himself about all aspects of the project - above and beyond what the job scope required. He has unquestionably become the go-to person for anything regarding this project due to this effort.”
The local California School Employees Association Chapter 231, Selma Unified School District and Educational Employees Credit Union sponsored the event. Regional and local EECU managers, RoseMary Hernandez and Chad Flanagan, were special guests at the event. CSEA leaders Deborah Garabedian, Gerri Garcia, Jeannette Baughman, Lorna Field and Pam Howard were also special guests.
