SUSD gets 'amazing' amount of funds from COVID relief

SELMA — It could be said that the April 13 agenda for the Selma Unified School District Board of trustees was pretty cool.
Assistant superintendent Larry Teixeira told the board that the district could be soon getting additional air conditioning in six district schools using COVID relief money.
The secondary use of the money will help us prevent any further outbreaks of COVID.
"In some of or all of the federal grants they have allowed us to use some of the money for improving ventilation in classrooms. The total amount that we are expecting to receive, including what we have already received, is approximately 42 million dollars between both state and federal money," Teixeira said.
"It's an amazing amount of money," he added. "Our total budget is about 80 million and we are getting half of that in one time supplemental money."
Teixeira plans to go through the whole list of what the money has been used for at the next meeting.
With 25 percent soft costs, the total cost for the air conditioning project is $11,055,000. The largest amount comes at the high school where $3,423,750 will pay for air conditioning in the gymnasium, cafeteria and the dining hall.
Just about one half million each will go to Jackson and Eric White, which has newer facilities.
"We have a lot of classrooms that are using systems that are 20 years old," said Teixeira.