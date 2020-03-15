SUSD closes schools until April 13

Good Evening Parents and Guardians,

This is a message from your Superintendent, Dr. Tanya Fisher. During this time of concern regarding the coronavirus, the decision to close our schools was a very difficult one to make. We know how important education is to our students, and are working on providing students with resources and materials so that they can continue to have opportunities to learn while they are home, and away from school.

You will receive information about this from your child’s school by Wednesday [March 18] of this week.

I am sending this message to inform you that we will continue to provide students with nutritious meals, even while schools are closed. Beginning [Monday, March 16], students will be able to pick up a bag lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following schools:

Eric White Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Abraham Lincoln Middle School

Selma High School

Meals will be provided through April 3.

Please remember that schools are closed beginning Monday, March 16 through April 13. Thank you for keeping your children at home, or with your childcare provider. We appreciate your understanding as we work through this challenging time together.

