SUSD budget meets with opposition

SELMA – Selma Unified School District officials say in order to balance the budget next year, at least $3 million in cuts are needed immediately, with even more needed the following year.
“If that’s all we want to do is balance the budget for one year, that’s what we need to do,” Assistant Superintendent Larry Teixeira said during the Feb. 11 SUSD board meeting.
The district is tasked with financially projecting three years ahead and thus must also build its reserves back up to be prepared for financial emergencies, he said. “Our ambition will be to both balance and start to build up our reserves."
This is in the face of declining student enrollments which leads to funding decreases from the state. All the while, pension costs are increasing for retirees and automatic salary increases for teachers are rising each year as staff move up the ranks in their own educations, or continue in longevity with the district.
Superintendent Tanya Fisher said the budget cuts are “difficult, yet required” as they must meet state laws requiring certain percentages of funding reserves while also presenting a balanced budget to the Fresno County Office of Education.
“Over the past 17 months, we’ve been in conversation and having discussions at board meetings, in management meetings, at LCAP meetings about the budget and where funds are going. We’ve made reductions over those 17 months,” she said of freezing vacated positions and reducing department and site funding allocations. However, since they’re continuing to operate in a deficit mode, the time has come for some cutbacks, she said.
“Simply put, we have more outgoing expenditures in a year than we have in incoming revenue. This also has a negative impact on our mandatory reserves and our cash flows.
“‘How did we get in this situation?’ is a question we hear,” she said. “Currently, in the state of California, the majority of the districts are in what we call declining enrollment. Selma’s in that situation as well. We have fewer students enrolling in our district for a myriad of reasons and declining enrollment is evident all across the state.”
An initial budget proposal was shared at Feb. 5 meeting. As Selma Unified employees gathered in front of the SHS dining hall for this meeting, they'd hoped the District wouldn’t make staffing cuts directly affecting the most vulnerable students.
Selma Unified Teachers’ Association engagement coordinator Rachel Starbuck said she was disappointed to see some of the same positions still on the chopping block.
“The conversation should have started with the teachers [by asking them] ‘what’s most effective in your classroom? What do you think are vital services for our kids?’ And unfortunately, we saw those at the top of the cut list.”
In a series of slides, Teixeira shared budget projections for the next three years showing funding changes and how possible budget reductions could be made. The elementary physical education program itself would not be immediately eliminated, he said, but one certificated PE teacher spot would be cut and three would be kept for now. One slide had the words ‘elementary PE’ and the amount of $500,000 lined out from the list, but that could change going into the 2021/2022 school year, he said.
“It’s entirely possible that this time next year, we may come back to the board and say that’s this program may not be affordable.”
Other possible budget reductions totaling $3,912,000 included:
- Textbook adoptions = $750,000
- Five intervention teachers = $419,000
- Early retirement incentive = $300,000
- Professional development = $250,000
- District assessment department = $210,000
- Teacher and administration induction = $177,000
- Two academic coaches = $162,000
- After-school intervention = $107,000
- Furniture budget = $50,000
- Behavior incentives = $50,000
- Grounds = $20,000
- Medi-Cal expenses = $10,000
- Two teacher/librarians = $164,000
- Three program managers = $408,000
- Department reductions/school budgets = $300,000
- Four regular classroom teachers = $328,000
- Five program support assistants = $130,000
- One behavior intervention specialist = $77,000
Teixeira said because of decreasing enrollment over the past four years, they were already planning to collapse four elementary classrooms. Some of the reductions may not be permanent, he added.
“Started in 2015/2016, we started a slow decline that has not picked up,” Teixeira said. “We have declined over the past four consecutive years. We’re pretty much being directed from the County Schools Office, along with a recommendation from the consultant the board hired earlier this year, to assume that will continue.”
You have free articles remaining.
Teixeira added that unless a large housing development is built or a large business opens up that draws new employees, and thus their children, to town, he predicts enrollment will continue to dip.
“There’s no sign of that [economic developments] at this time.”
Teixeira showed the following totals for the current 2019/2020 budget:
- Beginning balance = $5,010,000
- Revenue = $86,239,000
- Expenditures = $87,364,000
- Deficit = $1,125,000
- Ending balance = $3,885,000
The Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) is the major source of revenue and Teixeira said a cost of living adjustment would bring in $1,567,000. However because of declining enrollment, “we’re going to lose almost all of that,” he said listing a loss of $1,400,000 as the fiscal impact of having fewer students. “The state will not pay us that because we no longer have those students.”
Other revenue changes of $64,000 bring the total revenue figure to $86,470,000 for 2020/2021.
Significant changes for the 2020/2021 school budget include:
- Step and column increases = $800,000
- Increase in PERS and STRS = $750,000
- Textbook purchase = $750,000
- Other decreases = -$261,000
- Proposed reductions = -$3,000,000
- Total expenditures = $86,403,000
Students, community members, parents and SUSD staff members spoke up expressing everything from shock to disappointment and anger that the cuts are needed in the first place. They offered their own suggestions as to how to streamline several departments in order to keep cuts from the classroom.
The board will meet again for another special meeting to gather input and discuss early retirement incentives at a 6 p.m. meeting on Feb. 19 at the Selma Hall dining hall before making a budget decision at the Feb. 25 meeting. A second financial report will come back to the Board during the first March SUSD Board meeting.
Eric White intervention teacher Paula Schiefer said she was disappointed to see their department’s five positions still listed on the budget reduction list. Since their students are some of the most at-risk who are often two to four grade levels below their peers, she predicted a negative affect not just on their students, but on the entire district.
“When we speak these words – equitable, accessible, premiere – how will we accomplish this when we’re proposing taking away services from those who are not on a trajectory for success in the 21st Century?”
Baljit San Miguel, another SUSD intervention teacher, shared data with the Board showing the effectiveness of their program and said it’s their services that help eliminate factors contributing to drop-out rates or class failure.
“Let’s really think about the students. In making this crucial decision, please, I beg you; please remember our students matter and Selma’s future matters. We’re responsible for their well-being.”
Heartland and independent study reading teacher Joshua Klein has worked at SUSD for 17 years and said he worries that his at-risk students’ entire lives would be negatively affected if these positions are eliminated. He estimates that if the five intervention staff members are cut, up to 400 students across the district will miss out on reading and intervention services “they desperately need. All 400 of these students are considered at risk of either failing their current grade level or being held back or dropping out of high school. Our goal is to get them reading as close to grade level as possible so they’re able to read their textbooks, do their classroom work, graduate and become productive members of society. Instead of viewing this as cutting five intervention positions, it should be viewed as a proposal to eliminate a pivotal service that teaches reading every day. If these cuts continue, 400 kids will be left behind.”
“Nobody here wants to see people get fired. No one here wants to see people laid off, but we have a balanced budget so we need to come together,” parent Mark Medina said. “We may not be able to save everybody’s job but we at least owe it to try.”
Superintendent Fisher said she too has been in this situation as a teacher.
“I want you to know we’re listening. We just have to make some hard decisions. This is our reality right now.”
Board President Jennifer Winter added the decisions are “extremely hard for us. I don’t think I can say that enough. A mantra I adopted several years ago was that I had to keep in mind what’s best for the students of the district, not what’s easiest for the adults in the room. I think that’s so relevant right now.”
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.