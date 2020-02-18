SUSD budget meets with opposition

Heartland and independent study reading teacher Joshua Klein has worked at SUSD for 17 years and said he worries that his at-risk students’ entire lives would be negatively affected if these positions are eliminated. He estimates that if the five intervention staff members are cut, up to 400 students across the district will miss out on reading and intervention services “they desperately need. All 400 of these students are considered at risk of either failing their current grade level or being held back or dropping out of high school. Our goal is to get them reading as close to grade level as possible so they’re able to read their textbooks, do their classroom work, graduate and become productive members of society. Instead of viewing this as cutting five intervention positions, it should be viewed as a proposal to eliminate a pivotal service that teaches reading every day. If these cuts continue, 400 kids will be left behind.”