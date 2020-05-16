SUSD Board to review budget in emergency meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Local school officials are feeling the economic effects of closures related to curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

To discuss the district’s future budget, Selma Unified school officials have called for an emergency budget board meeting that will begin with an hour-long closed session from 5-6 p.m. May 20 and then continue with open session for the public from 6-8 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/selmausd/live/

In a message on the school district’s website, Superintendent Tanya Fisher said they’ve recently learned that funding will be drastically reduced as a result of the current economy.

“We would like to share very important information with you about our current financial status, and how the downturn in the economy will impact district operations for the next few years.”

Fisher said described this emergency meeting as “very important” since information will be presented in regards to the impact of reduced funding that the district will receive. The Board will consider “how to address this reality,” Fisher wrote.

Information about the meeting is also on the Selma Unified District website in English and Spanish at https://www.selmausd.org/.