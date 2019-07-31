Editor’s note: Readers are sharing their summer vacation travels in a series, “What I Did Over Summer Vacation.” Here’s an entry from Kathy Estes of Kingsburg:
KINGSBURG – Three members of the Estes family - Roger, Kathy and Briar Estes - traveled to San Diego for the California State Games with Kingsburg Posse 12u softball team. The softball girls earned the honor of playing through their summer tournament standings.
“Unfortunately, we suffered our truck breaking down and we needed it as we were pulling a fifth wheel,” Kathy Estes said. Since Perry Ford in National City bumped them to the front of the repair line, their trip stay had to be extended.
“Our softball girls had fun, but came up short overall. We tried to make the most of our San Diego stay. We visited the USS Midway Museum, San Diego Zoo, marina, Ocean Beach, lots of eateries from “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives” Hodad’s and Crest Restaurant to Farmer’s Table in Little Italy. We had some of the best tacos from Taco’s El Gordo and cooked at our wonderful RV campgrounds at Chula Vista RV Resort. People were so friendly most everywhere we went.
“Our daughter Briar loved the zoo the best. It is beautiful and is one of the greatest zoos in the world. I loved the USS Midway, learning all about the life on an aircraft carrier is amazing, and the tears that I shed in just hearing the stories about how the ship saved so many lives was heartfelt.
“Our trip originally was supposed to be only five days, but turned into 7 days. The three of us had some great family and friends time, at Qualcomm Stadium, pin trading, watching the girls march in representing Kingsburg with three softball teams 8u’s, 10u’s and 12u’s, watching our daughter play softball, eating at different restaurants, swimming at the pool, golf putting and learning to tie dye.
“What we took away from our trip: Always make the most of the situation! We were safe and all our terrific softball families continually checked on us!”
