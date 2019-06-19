FRESNO – California State University, Fresno’s Dog Days new student orientation sessions began this week and continue through July 26 with specific dates for students participating in programs such as the College Assistance Migrant Program or athletics. Dates are dependent on the students’ majors.
An estimated 13,751 new students - 10,318 freshmen and 3,178 transfers - admitted to the University for fall 2019 are expected to take part.
Dog Days welcomes new students and their parents and guests to the campus. The sessions are mandatory for freshmen and transfer students. Each session features presentations on academics, student life and a resource information fair.
Three types of sessions are offered: one-day, two-day and two-day overnight. The fall semester kicks off on Aug. 19 with new student convocation. Classes begin on Aug. 21.
The Dog Days office in the Joyal Administration building (Room 224) is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on any non-orientation date throughout the summer. For more information, visit www.fresnostate.edu/dogdays, or call 278-4885.
