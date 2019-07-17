KINGSBURG – Long-time Kingsburg resident and vocalist Julie Bernsen will take Kingsburg City Band listeners on a musical adventure for the July 18 concert. Concerts start at 8 p.m. at Memorial Park with the Kingsburg Farmers Market running from 5-8 p.m. at the same location.
Bernsen will be featured in “As Time Goes By” and “Over the Rainbow.”
Other musical selections performed that night will include “Hosts of Freedom” “River of Life,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “American Barn Dance,” “William Tell Overture,” “How The West Was Won,” “Lane 4!” and “Mt. Everest.”
Kingsburg High Band Director Mike Schofield will be the guest conductor this week.
As is the tradition in kicking off the concert, members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6152 will post colors as Francis Scott Key’s “Star Spangled Banner” is performed. The playing of J.P. Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” will conclude the event.
Bernsen calls living in Kingsburg a privilege and has raised her son, Eric, here with her husband.
“I have had more opportunities and fun than three people put together! Beginning with a three-piece band in Estrada’s lounge on Mooney Boulevard 45 years ago - where I also met my husband Dennis - I’ve sang everything from classic rock to my current big band, Julie Noe & Company.
“I’ve sang at wonderful events including Ronald McDonald’s Red Heart Ball, 17 different productions at Good Company Players, and at the City Lites’ production show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. I’ve been a singer, music teacher, and am currently singer/granny. I’ve had many wonderful opportunities, but I am grateful my husband and I were able to raise our son in Kingsburg.”
