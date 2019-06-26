KINGSBURG – The official start of summer may June 21 according to the calendar, but in Kingsburg summer started a day earlier on June 20 with the first in a series of summer concerts by the Kingsburg City Band. This first concert featured trombonist Jay Crone.
The band has been in existence since 1887 and judging by the size of the audience that packed Memorial Park that evening, interest in the concerts shows no sign of waning any time soon.
Director Dale Engstrom is entering his 42nd year of conducting the concerts.
“I got to do it early on because my dad was conductor before me so I kind of fell into it,” he said of his father Wally Engstrom who, along with Dale’s mother Barbara Engstrom, were in the audience that evening.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve either been coming to the concerts, playing in the band or conducting,” Dale Engstrom said. “And I say this all the time, but I really mean it, this is just a great, family-oriented tradition that goes way back longer than most any other community band.”
Engstrom said along with being excited to see the pairing of the concerts with the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers Market, he’s also thrilled about some improvements that audience members may or may not even notice.
During a break in the musical performance, Kingsburg Media Foundation President Reggie Gierke explained about how the improvements came about. The nonprofit will also be taking a larger role in organizing the concerts, on top of videoing and broadcasting the events online so viewers can watch from around the globe.
“You probably won’t notice too much of a difference at all,” Gierke said, “but we have a new sound system that sounds pretty good behind it, and in front of it, with some permanently mounted video and speaker equipment that’s going to make life a little bit easier and shows better every week.”
Gierke said they approached the Hillblom Foundation to help pay for those improvements “and it was a very easy ‘yes’ for them to support what goes on in the park. We greatly appreciate their generous donation to make this all possible.”
Gierke said he, too, is glad the concerts are held in conjunction with the Farmers Market as it adds another feature to the event with the food, craft and other vendors.
“I’m really excited that the farmer’s market is here during the concerts. I think that’s a win-win because it adds more people and you have a built-in crowd. So I hope that goes well.”
Among vendors at the market were See and Alexis Mao with Mao’s Family Farm. They had a variety of brightly-colored vegetables at their booth and said it was their first time attending a market at Memorial Park. Their family has been selling the fresh vegetables they grow on their 10-acre farm near Easton for the past decade and they already sell at such markets as the ones in Visalia, Clovis and Hanford.
“It’s good for the locals to be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farmers,” See Mao said. “There’s way more flavor and it’s much fresher. We grow this right in our yard so we want to keep it as safe as possible because we’re out there eating as we’re picking. It’s a nice treat to see how everyone’s gathering here. They’ve got a good thing going on.
The Chamber’s Farmers Markets will go from 5-8 p.m. just before the concerts start.
Dale Engstrom said that while some traditions remain the same - Randy McFarland serving as the announcer and the Veterans of Foreign Wars veterans conducting the Posting of Colors at the beginning of each performance - there are new performers as well.
“We have a new tenor soloist, Brian Lummis, and he’s fantastic. He’s going to be at our fourth concert. The very last conference features Dr. Cari Earnhart who’s the choral director at Fresno State. Before her life as a choral conductor, she was a vocalist so it should be great.”
In the audience Wally and Barbara Engstrom were among hundreds that turned out for the first evening. Wally said when he first started directing the band back in 1948 performances took place at Coffee Pot Park. The band is much larger now and musicians come from all around the state to take part.
“I wanted to make it a real super band and we’d perform with the Fresno Band. We’re equal to them and we have some tremendous musicians. My son started bringing in more talent. I think Dale does a great job as director and Randy McFarland is a great announcer, too. It’s a good combination. And to have it in this wonderful park, it’s really a nice setting.”
For the young musicians taking part this season, Wally Engstrom had some words of advice to share.
“If you learn an instrument, you’ll never be sorry. You’ll always be able to perform some place and we have such a beautiful set up here now.”
Local businesses sponsor the concerts to keep them free to the public and donations are accepted as well. To donate, log on to https://www.kingsburgcityband.com/. Videos of previous performances may be viewed there as well.
