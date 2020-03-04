You are the owner of this article.
Students of the Month named at Reagan
Students of the Month named at Reagan

Students of the Month: Reagan

Reagan Elementary has announced its January 2020 Students of the Month.

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Reagan Elementary has announced its January 2020 Students of the Month.

In front, from left to right, are Preslee Rios, Casen Satterlee, Walter Unruh, Lucas Baca and Alejandra Jimenez.

In the middle are Julianna Vara, Brielle Benslay, Julian Escalera Bernardino, Rodolfo Perez, Kaitlyn Sanchez, Devany McKinley and Kayla Crass.

In back are Learning Director Pickrell, Lucas Bowers, Sabrina Frandsen, Joseph Houseweart, Tyler Morton, Faith Casarez, Chloe Garcia, Addison Efird, Mariah Romero and Principal Amy Winchell.

