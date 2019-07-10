{{featured_button_text}}
Students: Achieving goals

Selma and Kingsburg graduates are achieving academic goals as they attend college in other states.

Selma’s Alisha Marshall has been named to Fairfield University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester.

In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

Meanwhile, Kingsburg’s Benjamin Munoz has earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University’s College of Pharmacy. More than 2,200 students earned their degrees this semester, representing 12 schools and colleges at four ceremonies during May in Macon and Atlanta.

