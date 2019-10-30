SELMA – Students from Jackson Elementary’s Karis Klikna’s second-grade class were among elementary students visiting Selma’s City Hall in September. Selma’s City Clerk Reyna Rivera explained how city governance works - from the City Council to departments such as Public Works, Police, Fire and Recreation.
You have free articles remaining.
Students took turns acting as council members while other students asked for various requests to be considered. They then debated the pros and cons of each request, such as having chicken nuggets every day for lunch and longer recesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.