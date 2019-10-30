{{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – Students from Jackson Elementary’s Karis Klikna’s second-grade class were among elementary students visiting Selma’s City Hall in September. Selma’s City Clerk Reyna Rivera explained how city governance works - from the City Council to departments such as Public Works, Police, Fire and Recreation.

Students took turns acting as council members while other students asked for various requests to be considered. They then debated the pros and cons of each request, such as having chicken nuggets every day for lunch and longer recesses.

