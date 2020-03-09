Students honored for being fair

KINGSBURG – Lincoln School named its February 2020 Students of the Month for demonstrating the character trait of fairness. They are pictured here with their Principal Matt Stovall and Learning Director Melody Lee.
In the front row, from left to right are Xavier Mesa, Bailey Cisneros, Sophie Gomez, Aubree Gagnon (not pictured) Anthony Reyes and Valeria Urbina.
In the middle row are Greyson Berry, Max Meyer, Julianna Flores, Preston Reddell, Eva Santana, Kaylynn Heard and Jacquelyn Bravo Sierra.
In the back row are Principal Stovall, Brooklyn Sonksen, Amelia Manley, Brayden Kuhlemeier, Ally Jorgensen, Cielo Bowers, Faith Linhares and Learning Director Lee.