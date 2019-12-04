KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Elementary Music students marched took part in the 26th Annual March-a-Thon accepting donations from area businesses as they wound through town.
The band started at Rafer Johnson Junior High, marched to the Kingsburg Elementary School District office, then to Washington School, City Hall, Roosevelt School, Park Kingsburg and then on to Reagan School before returning back to school. We asked Band Director Kimbi Sigle about what it takes to not only play music, but coordinate students to march through town.
Q: How many band members are there now?
A: 182 band members from Reagan and Rafer Johnson.
Q: How much was raised and what will the proceeds go towards?
A: Students raised $6,300. It is used by our Band Boosters for band music; equipment: stands, instruments, director podium, stand racks; buses/transportation; band shirts for Reagan students; band festival fees; honor band fees; cleaning supplies for instruments; and instrument repairs throughout the school year.
Q: What’s the reception like each year as the band marches through town?
A: First stop is always the Kingsburg Elementary District Office. They come out and watch our nervous first run through and give the students great confidence to start the March-A-Thon.
We have great audiences from Washington School and Roosevelt School staff. They come out with their students and watch the band so kids get an exciting idea about joining the band when they get to Reagan. It’s great recruiting.
Business owners and people on Draper Street stop and watch as we perform in front of City Hall. We perform for residents at Park Kingsburg every year as well. We end at Reagan school and all the students get so excited when they hear the band coming down the street. Fourth-grade students out on recess race to the fence to watch us march by. We end on campus and play for everyone on the playground.
Q: Can supporters still make a donation even if they missed the march? If so, how?
A: We are happy to take donations all year round. Checks made out to Kingsburg Elementary Music Boosters can be dropped off or mailed to either Reagan or Rafer ATTN: Band Director. Donations are tax deductible.
Q: Anything you’d like to add about the students’ efforts to not only learn an instrument, but march in a coordinated effort through Kingsburg?
A: This was the 26th Annual March-A-Thon Fundraiser for Kingsburg Elementary Music. Students get excited about learning instruments and they know the march is coming up. Beginners then realize it’s really difficult playing and moving at the same time. Our younger band members do most of their playing while standing still. The older members play while marching. Skills learned in our beginning marching lessons will continue to be used as these students progress through marching band in junior high and high school. Once we are done with March-A-Thon, the students share what they enjoyed most about the experience. Most say they really love playing in front of audiences. Thanks to Kingsburg for their wonderful support of our program and our students!
Q: What’s next for the band students?
A: Upcoming events include the Santa Lucia Parade on Dec. 7 and the Winter Band Concert that takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Kingsburg High School with both Rafer and KHS Bands.
