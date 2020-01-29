A number of students who away at college are achieving honors and either graduating or earning high grades and being named to their school’s dean’s list.
Here are announcements we’ve received recently:
Carolina Posada: Selma’s Carolina Posada was among students recently recognized at Clarendon College for being named to the Deans’ Honor List for the Fall 2019 semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List earned at least a 3.25 grade point average with no failing grades while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
Taylor Emmersen: Kingsburg’s Taylor Emmersen has graduated from Azusa Pacific University with a bachelor’s of science degree on Dec. 14. She was joined by approximately 1,490 graduates at the winter commencement ceremonies. Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to God first and excellence in higher education.
Jade Contreras: Kingsburg’s Jade Contreras was named to George Fox University’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Contreras is a junior majoring in elementary education.
George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a ‘Best National University.’ More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campuses.
David Edward Jones: Selma’s David Edward Jones has earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Online Physical Therapy degree from Baylor University of Waco, Texas.
Commencement exercises were Dec. 21 at the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus. Nestled along the banks of the Brazos River in Waco, Baylor provides numerous educational and research opportunities across various disciplines through 127 baccalaureate programs, 78 master’s programs, 46 doctoral programs, including a juris doctor, the education specialist program and the Master of Laws program.
