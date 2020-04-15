Strawberry stands open

Seasonal farm stands will be open for business over the next four to six weeks, when harvest season begins for stone fruit and other berries.

During the current emergency order, suggested practices for farm stand customers include:

Do not visit stands if you’re experiencing symptoms of having COVID-19.

Farmers displaying symptoms, or living with someone who is, should not harvest or sell food.

Farm stands should provide hand-washing stations and/or hand sanitizer at entrances and at the register/cash box.

Keep safe spacing at least six feet away from other customers

Only touch produce you are purchasing.

Don’t sample produce at the stand.

Purchase produce and go, limiting time at the stand.

Wash produce upon returning home.

Fresno County Fruit Trail maps featuring the strawberry and other farm stands can be found at www.gofruittrail.com. Harvest and fresh fruit availability updates will also be posted on twitter @gofruittrail.

Most fruit stands will maintain their regular schedules during the COVID-19 crisis. However, tours may not be offered and groups may not be allowed. Please check with the location for status and more information. Some stands with dried fruits and nuts offer shipping.

