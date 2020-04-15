Strawberry stands open

FRESNO COUNTY — As strawberry stand season is about to kick off throughout Fresno County, officials with the Fresno County Office of Tourism say the stands and farmers markets will remain open as essential businesses during the COVID-19 closures.
Customers and vendors are cautioned to take steps to still abide by sanitary practices and social distancing to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.
Sixteen strawberry stands are part of the Fresno County Fruit Trail, along with additional farm stands and farmers market, Kristi Johnson with the Fresno County Office of Tourism said.
“Fresno County strawberry stands are expected to be open this weekend, featuring fresh-picked strawberries and other local produce.”
While California produces almost 90 percent of the U.S.’ strawberries, and in Fresno County, 95 percent of the strawberry farmers are from the Hmong and Mien hill tribes of Laos.
“These farmers take great pride in their crops and agricultural heritage,” Johnson wrote on a list of local stands.
Locally, there’s Kao Saechao’s Strawberry Farm on the northeast corner of McCall and Manning avenues near Selma. Near Kingsburg, Koy’s Fresh Strawberry Farm is on Mountain View and Academy avenues.
A maps that includes local strawberry stands is online at http://www.gofruittrail.com/FruitTrailMapView.htm
Seasonal farm stands will be open for business over the next four to six weeks, when harvest season begins for stone fruit and other berries.
During the current emergency order, suggested practices for farm stand customers include:
Do not visit stands if you’re experiencing symptoms of having COVID-19.
Farmers displaying symptoms, or living with someone who is, should not harvest or sell food.
Farm stands should provide hand-washing stations and/or hand sanitizer at entrances and at the register/cash box.
Keep safe spacing at least six feet away from other customers
Only touch produce you are purchasing.
Don’t sample produce at the stand.
Purchase produce and go, limiting time at the stand.
Wash produce upon returning home.
Fresno County Fruit Trail maps featuring the strawberry and other farm stands can be found at www.gofruittrail.com. Harvest and fresh fruit availability updates will also be posted on twitter @gofruittrail.
Most fruit stands will maintain their regular schedules during the COVID-19 crisis. However, tours may not be offered and groups may not be allowed. Please check with the location for status and more information. Some stands with dried fruits and nuts offer shipping.
