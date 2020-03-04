Stepping up for a town library

TRAVER – A team of 10 students at Traver Elementary have seen the need for a library in their community and are stepping up to meet that challenge.

They’ve entered the Step Up Youth Challenge sponsored by the Tulare County Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force and stand a chance to win between $2,500 and $1,000 awards.

Traver School’s sixth-grade teacher Elizabeth Rodriguez is their adviser.

When the team first met, students bounced around the idea of tackling the stray pet problem in town. But since they’re all such avid readers, and could see how a library would meet the needs of residents of all ages in the rural community, they kept returning to that idea.

“We kept coming back to books and we’ve decided to build a library here in Traver. They’ve never had a library,” eighth-grader Jayden Vela said. “We love dogs, but a lot of us kept thinking ‘library’ because we really like books. A library would be a real place for the community.”

Rodriguez told students that two Traver School classrooms would open up in the fall that could potentially be turned into a library.