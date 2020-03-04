Stepping up for a town library

TRAVER – A team of 10 students at Traver Elementary have seen the need for a library in their community and are stepping up to meet that challenge.
They’ve entered the Step Up Youth Challenge sponsored by the Tulare County Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force and stand a chance to win between $2,500 and $1,000 awards.
Traver School’s sixth-grade teacher Elizabeth Rodriguez is their adviser.
When the team first met, students bounced around the idea of tackling the stray pet problem in town. But since they’re all such avid readers, and could see how a library would meet the needs of residents of all ages in the rural community, they kept returning to that idea.
“We kept coming back to books and we’ve decided to build a library here in Traver. They’ve never had a library,” eighth-grader Jayden Vela said. “We love dogs, but a lot of us kept thinking ‘library’ because we really like books. A library would be a real place for the community.”
Rodriguez told students that two Traver School classrooms would open up in the fall that could potentially be turned into a library.
“They paused and said, ‘No, Ms. Rodriguez. We would like the library to be out in the community for everyone to use. We would like the high schoolers to have a place to do homework and print work as needed. We would like our parents to be able to check out books as well and use the Internet to perhaps fill out job applications. Our vision is to have the library in Traver for all of the community to be able to go to.’”
The team conducted surveys and 59 percent of the students and 80 percent of the adults voted in favor of establishing a library.
Since then, they’ve been meeting throughout the week to finalize their plan and now they have a March 9 deadline to meet and submit their final project. The students then have a chance to present their idea at an April 2 Challenge Presentation Day and then a red-carpet Challenge Awards event that same day at the Fox Theater in Visalia.
The goal is to complete a project that will have a positive impact on their school and community. Their project will be evaluated and winners will receive a grant award that will be given to their school.
“Step Up seeks to address issues that affect all youth in Tulare County by encouraging them to participate in extracurricular activities, foster positive associations and connect to constructive social networks,” their guidebooks states.
The overall goal is to give students a unique opportunity to build leadership skills by completing a project with a much broader impact on school culture and climate.
Rodriguez said they’re all excited at the prospect of having a community library in town.
“When we first met as a group to discuss the needs of our school and community, they knew a library was something that was needed because we don’t have one on our campus.
“We started working on this about two months ago. We don’t have to have the library open by [the March 9 deadline], but just need to have things in place, such as books ordered and some funding.”
Rodriguez said she’s proud that the students are thinking beyond themselves and are hoping to make a difference for the entire town.
“I love the fact that they pushed this library to be in our town. We are grateful to be able to create a partnership with TCAPS. We have a lot of work to do, but we know that with the group’s determination, and everyone uniting together, it will be done!”
Currently, TCAPS uses the building for numerous events all year long. KCAPS Director Aida Rushing said a community library fits in perfectly with their organization’s goal of helping residents improve their lives.
“When the kids came and wanted to discuss this, we were so open already. For us, this was confirmation because we’ve been wanting this building to be used for more than just meetings.
To hear the kids say, this would be a place we could come and study and have quiet time, read and have all that stuff and be safe and monitored.”
Seventh-grader Xavier Luna said that if he could dream big for their little library, he’d like to see lots and lots of books, but also computer technology that would connect the rural community with the outside world.
“Definitely a lot of books, but it would be cool if there were state-of-the-art things and everything was more modern. When you think of a library and building it, you think, ‘big’ and making it so fancy. But we have to be realistic and what’s realistic is this building.”
So for now, he’d be happy with new shelves filled with books, Chrome books for Internet searching and tutoring for the students.
“Then we could expand from there.”
Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Jim Vidak said one of the most important features of the Step Up Youth Challenge is that the projects are youth-designed and youth-driven.
“We know from experience that youth-driven projects have a greater potential for success. We are anxious to see what develops at each one of the project schools.”
Past projects have included:
• Community clean-up and graffiti abatement in Poplar
• Partnership with homeless shelter in Dinuba
• Anti-bullying campaign in Tulare
• Teen pregnancy awareness and prevention outreach in Visalia
• Partnership with the Tulare County Animal Shelter
